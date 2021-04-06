Customer service sales recruitment event for Farmers Insurance in Palmdale

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a customer service sales recruitment event on Thursday, April 8, for sales jobs with Farmers Insurance in Palmdale.

Job responsibilities include sales and payment processing for auto, home, life, and health insurance. The positions are full-time and long-term and pay both hourly wage and commission.

Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualified candidates must be able to pass an insurance sales exam and have prior customer services experience, cold-calling skills, perform general office duties, and have a high school diploma or GED.

Interested persons must register on Eventbrite to apply at http://insurancejob.eventbrite.com .

For more information, contact dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-405-8739.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

