Boy, 9, killed in freeway crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 9-year-old boy was thrown from a car and killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:49 p.m. Monday, April 5, on SR-14 just north of Avenue O, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Gary Foster, 56, of Los Angeles, was driving a 2008 Kia Spectra northbound on the 14 Freeway when he veered left into the center median and then lost control of the vehicle. The Spectra went across all northbound lanes onto the right shoulder and and then hit a dirt embankment and flipped over, according to the CHP report.

The 9-year-old boy was ejected from the Spectra and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was from California City, according to the CHP report.

Foster sustained minor injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital.

Jasmine Thomas, 28-year-old California City woman riding in the car, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital. Two other passengers — 1-year-old Romance Thomas and 1-month-old Layjah Thomas, both of California City — sustained minor injuries and were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to the CHP report.

An investigation into the crash prompted the closure of several northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway and a freeway on-ramp for nearly six hours. All lanes of the freeway reopened about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, the CHP said.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not considered to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Averbeck at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

–