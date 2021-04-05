LA County libraries in Lancaster, Quartz Hill to reopen April 19

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County library system will reopen its locations in Lancaster and Quartz Hill for “select in-person service” this month following the county’s move into the orange tier of the state’s economic reopening blueprint.

The two local locations will open on April 19 as part of the first phase of the LA County Library’s reopening plan, which “prioritizes library openings based on geographic location, building availability, and the ability to accommodate physical distance guidelines and Public Health protocols,” according to a news release from LA County.

“As part of its reopening, the Library has placed an emphasis on equity with special consideration for reopening libraries in underserved areas where residents prioritize in-person services,” the news release states.

The Lancaster Public Library is located at 601 West Lancaster Boulevard, and the Quartz Hill Library is located at 5040 West Ave M-2.

The libraries have been cleared to safely reopen at 50% capacity, while also maintaining 6-feet of physical distance for customers. In preparation for reopening its doors to the public, LA County Library is working to ensure safety protocols are met and appropriate preventative measures are in place.

Sidewalk service and book drops will remain available at all reopening libraries. For a full list of all 30 locations scheduled to reopen on April 19, visit: https://lacountylibrary.org/reopening/.

Additional libraries across the county will be added to the Library’s reopening plan in the near future. Outdoor programming for a limited number of participants will begin in early summer 2021 and will be available at select libraries. Residents are encouraged to visit LACountyLibrary.org for details regarding library hours, services, additional openings, safety protocols and scheduled events and programs.

Library program videos are also available on LA County Library’s YouTube channel.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

