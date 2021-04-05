Fire kills four animals and damages RVs in Lancaster area

LANCASTER – A fire killed at least four animals, damaged a number of RVs and scorched about four acres of brush in the Lancaster area Monday.

Firefighters were sent to West Avenue G near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway about 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, on a report of an RV fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The flames, fanned by winds, spread to nearby brush, and the firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze at about four acres, the fire department reported.

However, the fire spread to a number of RVs and a tent, and least four animals were killed, according to the fire department.

Animal Control was called to the scene, and it was not immediately clear what type of creatures were killed in the incident.

The firefighting effort was continuing more than three hours after the initial report.

No injuries were reported.

–