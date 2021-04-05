1 stabbed to death, 1 shot to death in Lancaster on Easter weekend [updated]

LANCASTER – One man was stabbed to death and another was shot to death in separate incidents in Lancaster this past weekend, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred around 11:57 p.m. Friday, April 2, at a residence on the 1000 block of Ovington Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster Station deputies responded… regarding a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they discovered the victim, a male Black in his forties, unresponsive suffering from apparent stab wounds inside the home,” the news release states.

“The suspect, a male Hispanic in his late twenties, had fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival…” the news release states. “There is no further description of the suspect or a vehicle at this time. It is believed the victim knew the suspect and the stabbing occurred after a verbal altercation.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The murder weapon is outstanding, and no further information is available on the ongoing investigation, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

Man killed in possible accidental shooting in Lancaster, rifle recovered

The fatal shooting occurred less than three hours later — around 2:14 a.m. Saturday, April 3 — on the 44600 block of 18th Street West in Lancaster.

Detectives are still investigating this incident, but they believe it stemmed from an accidental or negligent discharge of a rifle, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Investigators learned the victim was at the location with friends when the suspect pulled out a rifle to show them. At some point the rifle was discharged, striking and killing the victim,” the news release states.

“The suspect remained at the scene and was detained for questioning. The rifle was recovered from the scene,” the news release states.

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect in the fatal shooting. The investigation is ongoing as to whether the rifle was discharged intentionally or negligently, and no further information is available, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

UPDATE: The man stabbed to death has been identified as 46-year-old Darryl Booker of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

–