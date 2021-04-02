Palmdale named among safest cities in California by Safewise.com

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale was named the 24th safest city in California with populations over 100,000 in a recent report by Safewise.com, an online resource that offers safety solutions, information, and recommendations.

Overall, Palmdale was listed as the 101st safest city out of the 229 ranked in the study.

Safewise.com used FBI crime statistics data to rank cities in each state and across the country. To add extra insight and depth to that assessment, they included demographic information and the results of their proprietary State of Safety research study. For details on their methodology, visit https://www.safewise.com/blog/the-safewise-safest-cities-our-methodology/ .

The full report may be found here: https://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-california/#list .

“We continue to make progress towards making Palmdale a stronger and safer community,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Studies like this tell us we are on the right track, but we need to continue to work hard to ensure that every resident feels safe in their homes, businesses, schools, and parks.”

“We have set the bar high for public safety in the City of Palmdale,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “As we continue to build partnerships with our Palmdale station, local businesses, and residents through programs such as Neighborhood Watch, we will create the kind of safe community we can all be proud of.”

“This is great news for our community,” said Palmdale Sheriff’s Captain Ron Shafer. “Major kudos go to the City of Palmdale for leading the way. From the City Council to all the employees and volunteers, their passion for improving the quality of life in Palmdale is boundless. We at the Palmdale Station are likewise committed to the cause of public safety as we are your family, friends, and neighbors. We will continue to grow our collaboration with the City and residents to reduce crime and improve public safety.”

“Public safety is a top priority for our City Council and they have guided us to make significant investments to ensure that our community has the resources needed to maintain a safe quality of life,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “The key to making it all come together are the strong relationships between City staff, law enforcement, community partners, and our residents. This collaboration proves once again that Palmdale Cares about its people.”

Safewise.com contextualizes national crime and safety trends to show how they affect people and their neighborhoods. They use this knowledge to examine safety and security products. When they find flaws, gaps in coverage, or a practice that makes them raise their eyebrows, they let brands and consumers know. Safewise.com does more than conduct research—they test home security systems and smart devices in-house to report on the good, the bad, and the ugly.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

