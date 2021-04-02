Palmdale City Hall reopens for walk-in services

PALMDALE – City of Palmdale administrative and business offices will reopen for walk-in visitation beginning Monday, April 5. Regular business hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 safety protocols including social distancing, capacity limitations, wearing facial coverings, and temperature taking will be practiced. The Palmdale City Library is also open to walk-in customers Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to use online methods to conduct business when possible. Library materials may be ordered, and online services such as Homework Help, and eLibrary may be accessed 24 hours a day, every day at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.Parking and administrative citations may also be paid online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations. Business licenses may be paid online by visiting https://palmdale.hdlgov.com/.

The Palmdale Playhouse, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, and Chimbole Cultural Center remain closed to programs and activities. South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) continues to be open to provide critical food resources to our residents. Food distribution is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Recipients must be in line by 3:30 p.m. Public meetings, including the Palmdale City Council meeting scheduled for April 6, will be closed to in-person attendance. Interested persons may participate via Zoom webcast by going to the link https://zoom.us/j/97018719522?pwd=VEF6MlQ2SUlSR1M5cFhuZS9wZjF1UT09 . Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669/900-9128, with the webinar ID 970 1871 9522 and passcode 118496.

The agenda is available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings. Among the topics will be discussion on the formation of a citywide voting redistricting commission. Participants who wish to comment on agenda items without logging onto the meeting via Zoom may do so using the eComment feature. To comment, click on the “Agendas and Meetings” button found at the bottom of the City web page at www.cityofpalmdale.org. Next, find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment button of your selected meeting. Then, scroll through the agenda to find the item for which you would like to provide a comment, and select that item to input your comments. Participants may either sign in to your SpeakUp Palmdale Account, or comment as a guest. Enter comments in the field provided, and type in your name before submitting your comment. Note that one hour prior to the start of each meeting, eComments may no longer be submitted.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–