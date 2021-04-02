Lancaster, Palmdale Walmart locations accepting appointments for coronavirus vaccinations

PALMDALE – Coronavirus vaccination appointments are available at more than 100 Walmart stores in California, including locations in Palmdale and Lancaster, the company announced.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club website scheduler, according to Caroline Perry of Walmart.

The scheduler will also provide patients with a digital reminder of when it is time to return for the second vaccination, Perry said.

Sam’s Club membership is not required to sign-up for an appointment, she said.

Vaccines are available seven days a week, but the time will vary based on availability of the vaccine, said Perry.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility, which can be found at covid19.ca.gov.

The following locations in the Antelope Valley are accepting appointments for eligible patients:

— Walmart, 1731 East Avenue J, Lancaster;

— Walmart, 40130 10th Street West, Palmdale;

— Walmart, 37140 47th Street East, Palmdale;

For an interactive map of all Walmart and Sam’s Club locations that are administering COVID-19 vaccines., visit: https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine

