Free drive-through grocery distribution April 8 at AVC

LANCASTER – A free drive-through grocery distribution event will be held in Lancaster next week.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in the parking lot at Antelope Valley College, located at 3041 West Avenue K. Line formation begins at 8:30 a.m.

There are no eligibility restrictions; the groceries are available to everyone. The distribution will be a drive-through event. No walk-ups will be allowed. People will enter through the Parking Lot D entrance, which is on Avenue K, about 200 yards west of 30th Street West.

The groceries will be provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Boxes typically contain canned foods, pasta, frozen meat, cheese, yogurt and fruit.

Organized in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, the distribution event is hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Antelope Valley College and the City of Lancaster, along with the Los Angeles County Library, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches & Harbors.

Los Angeles County also offers other sources of food assistance.

Individuals or families who have lost jobs or need assistance affording food can sign up for CalFresh food subsidies by calling 1-866-613-3777. Mothers with babies and children under age 5 can apply for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, Children program at 1-888-WIC-WORKS or call 211.

