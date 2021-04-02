CDC eases guidance, says vaccinated people can travel safely within US

Residents anxious to travel got some good news Friday from federal health authorities, who issued new guidance stating that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely travel domestically.

“You do not need to get tested or self-quarantine if you are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “You should still follow all other travel recommendations.”

People who are not vaccinated are still urged to delay any travel, “because travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.”

Despite the CDC’s relaxing of its guidelines, many local jurisdictions still have travel rules in place. Los Angeles County requires travelers who enter or return to the county from other states or countries to self-quarantine for 10 days.

Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said local officials are reviewing the CDC’s guidelines, “and we plan to issue an updated travel advisory and guidance for Los Angeles County on Monday.”

It was not immediately clear if that revised county guidance will fully align with the CDC.

According to the CDC guidance, people who are fully vaccinated do not need to get tested for COVID-19 before or after travel “unless their destination requires it,” nor do they need to self-quarantine.

Vaccinated travelers, however, still must follow safety guidelines while traveling, including wearing a face covering, maintaining six feet of social distancing and frequently washing hands or using hand sanitizer.

