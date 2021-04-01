Two female pedestrians killed in separate collisions in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Two female pedestrians died after they were struck by vehicles in separate crashes in the Lancaster area Wednesday night.

The first fatal collision occurred around 8:12 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, on 50th Street West near the intersection of Avenue J-8, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a female adult driving a Toyota Rav4 was northbound on 50th Street west and collided with a female adult pedestrian who was in the northbound lane, outside of a marked or unmarked crosswalk,” the news release states. The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Speed and alcohol/drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision with regard to the vehicle,” the news release states.

The second pedestrian fatality in Lancaster happened around 11:54 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, on 10th Street West near the intersection of Norberry Street, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult driving a Cadillac SUV was northbound on 10th Street west and collided with a female adult pedestrian who was in the northbound lane,” the news release states. The female pedestrian was transported to a hospital where she died of her injuries. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Speed and alcohol/drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision with regard to the vehicle,” the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding these fatal collisions is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.