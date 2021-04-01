Restaurant industry job fair coming to Poncitlán Square April 14

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale, in partnership with America’s Job Center of California in Palmdale, will host a restaurant industry job fair on Wednesday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th Street East in Palmdale.

Local restaurants are seeking to fill over 50 positions including shift manager, line and prep cook, server, hostess, busser, cashier, dishwasher and more. Qualifications may include a minimum of one year’s experience, ServSafe certification, high school diploma or GED, and the ability to work weekends.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit restaurant_work.eventbrite.com or call the AJCC at 661-208-4954. All applicants who successfully register and attend will be entered to win one of five $250 Visa gift cards.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or at email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

