One of three suspects arrested in death of woman in Lancaster

LANCASTER – One of three suspects has been arrested in the killing of Samantha Mena, a woman who died after being struck by a vehicle whose occupants had just tried to rob her and her boyfriend in Lancaster, authorities said.

Jajuan Welch-Arroyo, 26, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, March 31, and was booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held with no bail. The two other suspects remain at large.

The fatal incident happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday, March 26, at an apartment complex in the 44000 block of 15th Street West, according to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The pictured suspects were involved in an attempted robbery at a residential complex when victim Samantha [Mena] tried to stop them. While the suspects fled to their vehicle, she followed them. During the course of this incident, the suspects entered their vehicle and ran over the victim as they fled the scene,” the news release states.

Mena, 31, died at a hospital. Investigators this week released security images of the suspects, described as men in their 20s, and sought public help to identify them.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Previous related stories:

Help LASD investigators ID Lancaster murder suspects

Woman killed in Lancaster, investigation underway