Driver killed in solo crash near Lancaster

LANCASTER – A driver in his 30s died Thursday morning after he ran a stop sign, lost control of his vehicle, and careened into a concrete block wall in the Lancaster area, authorities said.

The fatal single-vehicle collision happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 1, on 60th Street West just south of Avenue M, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The man was driving a 2010 Mercedes C300 southbound on 60th Street West, “at a high rate of speed,” when he “failed to stop at the posted stop sign and traveled into the intersection,” the CHP report states.

The driver then swerved to avoid a vehicle in the intersection and traveled out of control onto the southeast corner dirt lot. The Mercedes “continued out of control and collided with the southwest corner of 41946 60th Street West, flipped onto its side, and collided with a concrete block wall,” the CHP report states.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 33-year-old man from Atlanta, GA, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol/and or drugs is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

