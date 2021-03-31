Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected thieves

If you recognize any of these theft suspects, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The man on the left is accused of stealing items from a local business. Anyone with information on his identity or location is encouraged to contact Detective Taylor at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

The man in the center is accused of stealing a vehicle from a residential driveway. Anyone with information on his identity or location is encouraged to contact Detective Mohr at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

The man on the right is accused of snatching a phone from a victim and running away. Anyone with information on his identity or location is encouraged to contact Detective Taylor at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

