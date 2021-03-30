Public encouraged to weigh in on Avenue Q corridor study

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is asking residents to participate in a survey to help provide guidelines for the Avenue Q Corridor study, a plan that will analyze and prepare for multi-modal access to the future high speed rail station along the Avenue Q corridor from 20th Street East to Sierra Highway.

An online survey is now available for the public to provide feedback and can be accessed on the project website at www.AvenueQCorridor.com. The survey will be available through Sunday, May 9.

The public is also invited to participate in an interactive, online presentation with city staff and the project team on Wednesday, April 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The registration link is available on the project website at www.AvenueQCorridor.com or at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_prHOztpgTJqjrGMuDuSNrA .

In addition, the live presentation audio will be available for listening only by dialing 1-669-900-6833, Webinar ID 975-2220-1151, Passcode 5851. To hear the presentation in Spanish, call 1-408-650-3123, Access Code 426-369-749. Comments and questions can be submitted via text message for those who participate by phone by texting 1-661-241-8994 during the meeting.

Simultaneous translation of the meeting will be provided in Spanish. Requests for ASL and other languages will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date.

“It’s important that we hear from our residents as we plan and prepare for the different modes of transportation that are coming to Palmdale,” said Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “That’s the best way for us to create the kind of future that works for everyone.”

“This corridor is going to be key as we build our future in Palmdale,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “There are so many exciting things ahead of us that will be part of this such as a new airport, high speed rail, the High Desert Corridor and even light rail.”

“We’re all excited to move forward on the Avenue Q corridor,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Our new downtown will be born from all this, and so it’s vital that we hear from our residents.”

The Avenue Q Corridor study is being funded from a $250,000 grant provided through the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG). The funding is provided through SCAG’s Sustainable Communities Program for Regional Corridors. City staff will work with consultants from Toole Design to gather input from the community to draft the plan, which is anticipated to be completed in early 2022.

For more information, call 661-267-5200.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

