Free drive-thru/walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming to Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in partnership with L.A. Care, Blue Shield Promise, and USC Pharmacy, will host two free drive-thru/walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive East in Palmdale on Thursday, April 8, and Thursday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The vaccination clinic on April 8 is open to all eligibility groups age 50+, while the clinic on April 22 is open to all eligibility groups age 18+. For a complete list of eligible groups visit: http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus/vaccine/index.htm.

Supply is limited and an appointment is required. To make an appointment, visit: http://bit.ly/LACBSPVaccine6 . The one dose only Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

For more information, call L.A. Care at 213-438-5580.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

