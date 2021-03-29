LANCASTER – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three murder suspects in the death of Samantha Mena, a woman who was ran over and killed last week while trying to stop a robbery in Lancaster.
The incident occurred around 8:22 p.m. Friday, March 26, on the 44000 block of 15th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“The pictured suspects were involved in an attempted robbery at a residential complex when victim Samantha tried to stop them. While the suspects fled to their vehicle, she followed them. During the course of this incident, the suspects entered their vehicle and ran over the victim as they fled the scene,” the news release states.
Samantha Mena was transported to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
“The persons pictured in the flyer are responsible for her murder. Detectives are seeking to identify and locate them,” the sheriff’s news release states.
Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspect are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS (8477).
16 comments for "Help LASD investigators ID Lancaster murder suspects"
ID Suspects says
Dejonte, Kobe, and Tyrese?
Jorge the sexy latina says
Justice for the victim. Hopefully these perps get caught.
Tom thumb says
I want a pair of blue oversized clown shoes too!!
Tom thumb says
A champion hoodie?? Lol.
Lily says
I hope Samantha Mena’s boyfriend was able to get the license plate number of the car. Her boyfriend was the one they were trying to rob, per another article.
OKFine says
Was there a meeting of the Anti Mensa society over the weekend in Lancaster?
Question Lancaster Authority says
I do not know but I know Rex and his hand picked counsul met.
It's "Moops" says
It’s official name is “DENSA’.
Tom thumb says
Everyday!
Hardy says
When you witness a crime being committed, don’t try to stop them. Get the license plate number and turn it over to the Sheriff’s. I could care less about race or politics, because anybody of any race can kill you. I just hope these clowns get apprehended.
He's Right says
Hardy is spot on about all angles mentioned. Its great to want to help the victim, by confronting the suspects, you risk being injured or worse yet, killed, which is in no way helping anyone.
To hell for all the suspects involved whether they were driving or not…
RIP Samantha Mena…
Return of the Mac says
Lock them low life pice of scum up for good now. Makes you think of why? The government is giving theses low life’s free money to buy weed and alcohol why go rob someone when your low life self is getting a free government hand out like your mother and father got back in the days.
AVpackage says
I wonder why the LA times doesn’t show the picture of these suspects? RIP to the victim trying to do the right thing.
AVpackage says
Oh wait, they did.
Kkino says
Yeah they all look like thieves but than again what do you expect from these people??
Hardy says
Right. The other people will only kill you if they’re having a bad day.