Distracted driving enforcement operation set for Friday

LANCASTER – Additional deputies will be on patrol this Friday, April 2, looking for drivers that are violating the state’s hands-free cell phone law, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Under the law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while driving. This includes talking, texting or using an app,” the news release states.

A driver cell phone violation is subject to a $157 fine for the first offense. Other distractions include eating, grooming, talking to passengers, using GPS, adjusting the radio, taking off a jacket, reaching for an object on the floor or navigating a vehicle’s in-dash touchscreen, sheriff’s officials said.

“Distracted driving is a serious issue, but one that can be easily solved simply by putting the phone down,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill said. “That text, phone call, email or social media post can wait.”

Motorists are encouraged to silence their phones or put them out of reach before driving. Motorists are also urged to pull over to a safe parking spot if they must answer an important phone call or need to to program directions, officials said.

Funding for the enforcement operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.