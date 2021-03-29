America’s Job Center to hold recruitment for Delta Scientific

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California will host a virtual recruitment event this Thursday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, for Delta Scientific in Palmdale.

Positions available include sheet metal worker, tech support, machinist, and welder. Candidates should register for the virtual recruitment on Eventbrite at https://delta-recruitment.eventbrite.com

Candidates also must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov to receive an interview.

For more information, call David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

