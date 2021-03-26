Woman struck by two vehicles on SR-138 ID’d

PEARBLOSSOM – A 35-year-old woman who died Wednesday night after she was struck by two vehicles on State Route 138 has been identified.

She was Mary Baumgardner of Pearblossom, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision happened around 7:28 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, on SR-18 138 just east of 126th Street East in Pearblossom, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Baumgardner was walking southbound across the eastbound lanes of the highway when she was struck by a 2019 Ford Fusion and sent flying into the westbound lanes where she was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Baumgardner was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford Fusion’s driver, 61-year-old Reina L. Flores Urena of Santa Clarita, was not injured in the crash. A description of the second vehicle (the hit-and-run vehicle) was not immediately available.

“It was unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash,” the CHP report states.

Baumgardner’s death marks the 13th fatal traffic crash in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer R. Novak at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

–