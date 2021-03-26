Palmdale Playhouse presents “Adam Jacobs Celebrates the Music of Alan Menken”

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and Palmdale Playhouse will present a special online presentation of “Adam Jacobs Celebrates the Music of Alan Menken” on Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and on sale now at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49765 .

Jacobs is best known for originating the role of “Aladdin” in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway for which he received a Drama Desk and Grammy nomination. Other Broadway credits of his include “Simba” in The Lion King, and “Marius” in Les Miserables. He has also appeared on the U.S. premiere of Zorro at Alliance Theatre (Suzi nomination), Once On This Island at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Something Rotten at the Marriott Theatre, IL. Jacobs’ television credits include V: Soundtrack, Chicago Med, The Bachelorette, The 68th Annual Tony Awards, and Good Morning America. His debut solo album, Right Where I Belong featuring songs of Alan Menken, is available on iTunes and Spotify.

Menken is a renowned American composer, songwriter, singer, pianist, conductor, music director and record producer who is best known for his scores and songs for films produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios

“You won’t want to miss this virtual live show in an intimate setting that will feature the best loved music from the prolific songbook of the incomparable Alan Menken, covering everything from Aladdin to The Little Mermaid to Little Shop of Horrors,” said Palmdale Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “For the price of one ticket, your whole family or a group of friends can enjoy this amazing performer.”

For information, call the Playhouse at 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

