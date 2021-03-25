Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Lancaster area

LANCASTER – A man in his late 60s was hit by a pickup truck and killed Thursday morning while walking in traffic lanes in the Lancaster area, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 5:02 a.m. Thursday, March 25, on Avenue J just east of 70th East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The pedestrian “was walking eastbound in westbound lanes of Avenue J” when he was hit by a 2000 GMC and ” ejected onto the north shoulder of Avenue J,” the CHP report states.

The pedestrian was pronounced death at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 69-year-old man from Palmdale, according to the CHP report.

The motorist, 24-year-old Angel Perez of Lancaster, stopped at the scene and was interviewed by officers, according to the CHP.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Antelope Valley CHP office at 661-948-8541.

–