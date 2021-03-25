Man, 20, killed in crash in Acton; driver, 19, arrested on suspicion of DUI

ACTON – A 19-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of drunken driving following a two-vehicle crash in Acton that killed her 20-year-old passenger.

The collision occurred around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, on Sierra Highway north of Mountain Spring Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Emily Dominguez of Santa Clarita was driving a Toyota Corolla when she veered onto the dirt shoulder and lost control, then traveled across lanes and was struck on the passenger side by a Toyota MR2 going northbound, according to the CHP report. The 20-year-old passenger in the Corolla sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Canyon Country, but his name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Nineteen-year-old Dominguez sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital and later arrested, according to the CHP report.

Alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash, the CHP report states.

The driver of the MR2, a 59-year-old Palmdale man, sustained minor injuries and declined to be taken to a hospital by ambulance.

This fatality marks the 14th person killed so far this year in a traffic crash in the Antelope Valley CHP’s jurisdiction.

