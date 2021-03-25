Foul play suspected in Lancaster death

LANCASTER – A man whose body was found early Thursday morning in a Lancaster apartment was the apparent victim of foul play, authorities said.

The incidents was reported just before 2 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at Sunrise Apartments on the 1200 block of Meadow View Lane.

Deputies responded to the location regarding a “medical rescue/person not breathing call,” and they “discovered the victim within the apartment unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The man’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“At this time, it is not readily apparent what led to the man’s death. Foul play is suspected. There is no suspect description at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

