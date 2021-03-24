Mini-pitch now open at El Dorado Park in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A new mini-pitch at El Dorado Park is now complete and open to the community, thanks to the U.S. Soccer Foundation and Target, Lancaster city officials announced Wednesday.

The project is part of the U.S. Soccer Foundation’s Safe Places To Play program, which seeks to transform underutilized areas into state-of-the-art soccer play spaces that all community residents can use. In support of the program’s mission to improve lives and communities through soccer, Target pledged $6 million to create 100 mini-pitches in communities across the country by the end of 2020. Lancaster was selected as one of the communities.

El Dorado Park was one of three county parks that were transferred to the city of Lancaster’s ownership when it incorporated in the late ’70s. The park is adjacent to El Dorado Elementary School and features a preschool room, tennis court, softball field, playground, picnic tables, and restrooms. Adding this mini-pitch soccer field to the park creates a safe play space that all community residents can use and enjoy.

Residents are required to follow LA County safety guidelines when visiting the park. Guidelines may be found at: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus/docs/people/FAQOutdoorRecreation.pdf.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

