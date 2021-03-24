Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected burglar

LANCASTER – If you recognize this man, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for burglary.

He is accused of stealing several tools from a local business.

“The red seen around his neck is a bandana (not blood), and he is wearing a plaid button down shirt,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Gelardo at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.