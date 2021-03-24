Groundbreaking ceremony held for Palmdale’s Rancho Vista Park

PALMDALE – City of Palmdale, county, and state officials gathered Wednesday on the corner of Town Center Drive and 35th Street West to celebrate the groundbreaking of Rancho Vista Park.

Located next to Los Angeles County Fire Station #136 and Esperanza Elementary School, the new park will feature an inclusive playground with slides embedded into the hillside, kinetic wind sculpture and a meandering walking path with lighting. When completed, it will provide plenty of seating, such as group picnic areas, seat walls and small group tables adjacent to the playground. Also, quiet and reflective spaces with hillside tiered seating for story time, a wellness and meditation garden, and a restroom will be included.

The Rancho Vista Park project agreement was approved by the City Council at the November council meeting, with RSB Group Inc. selected for construction of the park in the amount of $2,923,043.

“I am personally excited to see this project get started,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “It is an empty field today, but we look forward to coming back out to celebrate with the whole community once construction is completed.”

“The City of Palmdale, like all communities, has been dramatically affected by COVID-19 closures,” said District 2 Councilmember Richard Loa. “Having this groundbreaking today brings hope to us all that we will soon see our recreational services fully restored as we move out of this crisis. I am confident staff will work diligently with the contractor to stay on the proposed construction schedule, so that the residents can enjoy this soon.”

“I appreciate the Council’s vision and patience with this project which will add to Palmdale’s inventory of exceptional parks for people of all ages to enjoy,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Also, our Public Works and Parks and Recreation staffs really have done a remarkable job of creating a resource that everyone can be proud of. Together, we have continued to work hard and keep our City moving forward despite the challenges of COVID-19. Today demonstrates that continued commitment to the people of Palmdale.”

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

