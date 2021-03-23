Lancaster speed enforcement operation nets 70+ citations

LANCASTER – More than 70 citations were issued within a three-hour span Tuesday afternoon when Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies conducted a speed enforcement operation within city limits.

The operation began around 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, on Avenue K near Elm Avenue. It was conducted by the Lancaster Traffic Detail, along with members of the Lancaster Community Appreciation Team (LANCAP) and patrol units.

“This operation was part of our ongoing effort to reduce fatal and injury traffic collisions in the city,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“In 2020, Lancaster suffered 29 fatal traffic collisions and over 800 injury collisions. Speed was a factor in nearly 60% of the fatal traffic collision,” the news release states. “The speed involved in a collision is directly related to the extent of the injury the parties endure.”

Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will be conducting similar enforcement efforts throughout the city in the future. They’re reminding the motoring public slow down.

“Slow down, be attentive, and drive defensively and sober, so that you may avoid a collision. The life you save may be a friend, relative, or your own,” the sheriff’s news release states.

