Real Water brand possibly linked to acute non-viral Hepatitis

Los Angeles County health officials sent out an alert Monday warning consumers not to drink Real Water bottled alkaline water, which they said may be linked to reports of acute non-viral hepatitis in Nevada.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District and partners were investigating recent reports of the illness when they found that, to date, the consumption of Real Water was found to be the only common link identified between the cases in Nevada.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has not received any reports of persons in L.A. County with acute non-viral hepatitis illness linked to the product recall.

Officials with the FDA said consumers, restaurants and retailers should discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving Real Water, which is sold in Los Angeles County and surrounding jurisdictions. Consumers should either discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Real Water, which is based in Las Vegas, posted a notice about the recall on its website, stating that the company was notified last week about the potential problem with the water dating back to November 2020.

“We are saddened to hear of the potential health issue of the product from our Real Water Las Vegas Home Delivery operation,” company officials stated. “We, at Real Water, take the safety of our products and concern for our customer’s health seriously … Our goal is to diligently work with the FDA to achieve a swift resolution.”

Real Water’s website states that even though the potential problem arose in Nevada, company officials are taking proactive steps to stop selling and distributing the product throughout the United States until the issue is resolved, asking retailers to pull it from shelves and return it.

Acute non-viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Symptoms often include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and yellow skin or eyes.

Anyone who is experiencing those symptoms should contact their health care provider.

For more information regarding the recall, visit: https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/investigation-acute-non-viral-hepatitis-illnesses-real-water-brand-alkaline-water-march-2021.