RAAM Construction breaks ground on $33.3M affordable housing development in Palmdale

PALMDALE – RAAM Construction, a general building construction firm specializing in multifamily and historic preservation projects throughout California, has broken ground on the construction of an affordable multifamily housing development in Palmdale.

The 123,410 square-foot property, Juniper Grove, will consist of 101 apartment units in a three-story wood-frame building, according to Richard Lara, President and CEO of RAAM Construction.

“The need for affordable multifamily housing continues to grow significantly, especially now due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lara said. “This demand for affordable housing is extremely prevalent in Palmdale, as occupied housing units currently sit at 92.4 percent. Juniper Grove will greatly serve the local community by providing families with brand-new, beautifully designed residential units that fit within their budgets.”

RAAM is working closely with Meta Housing Corporation, a developer of affordable housing communities for families and seniors, to deliver the new residences for qualified low-income families in the Palmdale market. Valued at $33,342,717, the project is being developed with the help of a construction loan from the City of Palmdale, Pacific Western Bank and the Los Angeles County Development Authority.

During the project’s design phase, RAAM was able to provide the developer with pre-construction services to ensure that the design was in line with the budget, according to Lara.

“We make it a point to go over every detail of the scope of work and carefully review and understand the site plans from the earliest stages to craft an accurate project schedule and budget,” Lara said. “In addition, we determine the materials needed to ensure that our manufacturers can get us all project materials on time. By utilizing our deep vendor relationships, we are often able to achieve the best price point for our clients to also help drive down construction costs and stay within budget.”

When construction is completed, Juniper Grove will contain 49 one-bedroom apartments, 27 two-bedroom apartments and 25 three-bedroom apartments that are fully furnished. The three-story wood frame building will be built to LEED standards and will have solar panels. The development will also include common-area amenities such as a community room, office area and an art studio, which will be occupied by a full-time art staff offering art lessons. The multifamily property will also offer plenty of open spaces for a playground and visitors, as outdoor space has become increasingly important in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The need for affordable housing has always been top of mind, especially in California; however, that need has accelerated in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lara said. “With that in mind, we continue to work with developers and architects to provide outdoor spaces and other COVID-friendly amenities for which demand has heightened.”

The development is situated in close proximity to the Antelope Valley Freeway. Additionally, the development is located near In-N-Out Burger, McDonalds and Jack-in-the-Box, and near Palm Tree Elementary School and Yucca Elementary School.

Juniper Grove is expected to be completed in June 2022. The development is located at 150 East Avenue R in Palmdale.

[Information via news release from RAAM Construction.]

–