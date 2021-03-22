Palmdale’s “COVID-19 Update” wins WAVE award

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s COVID-19 Update video series was recognized for best “COVID-19 Coverage” during the pandemic as part of the 2021 ACM West WAVE Awards. The Western Access Video Excellence (WAVE) is the annual awards program presented by the Western States Regional Conference and Trade Show for the Alliance for Community Media (ACM).

The WAVE Awards are presented to the most creative programs from the Western region that focus on community needs, develop diverse community involvement, challenge conventional commercial television formats, and move viewers to experience television in a different way. This year’s awards ceremony was held virtually and live streamed on Facebook and YouTube and may be seen at https://youtu.be/Nn9j9nTuQfI. Proceeds from the awards program are used exclusively for facilitating, preserving, and promoting education in community media.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the city looked for creative ways to get important information out to our residents,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Our Communications team created a series of videos with messages that provided the latest details regarding health and safety that were presented in a clear and consistent format. We included clips with words of encouragement from myself, Mayor Steve Hofbauer, City Councilmembers and other community leaders. We also brought in medical experts from time to time to share their perspectives. These videos were very well received, and we are honored to be recognized with a WAVE award.”

All the City’s television programs are cablecast on Palmdale’s Channel 27 on Spectrum cable. Channel 27 original programming can also be viewed on the City’s Web site at www.cityofpalmdale.org and the City’s YouTube channel, CityofPalmdale.

For more information, call the City’s communications division at 661-267-5115.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

