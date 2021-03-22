Man killed in solo crash on 14 Freeway in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 35-year-old man died Sunday morning when he was ejected from his car after crashing into guardrails on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale.

The crash occurred around 12:59 a.m. Sunday, March 21, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The man was driving a 1997 Acura RL southbound on the 14 Freeway when, for reasons still under investigation, he veered his vehicle to the right and crashed into the metal guardrail just north of Avenue O-8, the CHP report states. The vehicle then swerved across all lanes and crashed into the metal guardrail center divide, according to the CHP report.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, landing in the No. 3 southbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is unknown at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer M. Carder at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661- 948-8541.