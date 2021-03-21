Vehicle fire spreads to grass and homeless encampments in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A vehicle fire Saturday afternoon spread to grass and homeless encampments in Lancaster and took firefighters about an hour to put out.

The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Challenger Way and East Avenue L- 4, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Firefighters reported the flames were out at 3:47 p.m., he said.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury, the dispatcher said. Firefighters checked the homeless encampments twice and found no one injured.

