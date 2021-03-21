Palmdale to host virtual spring break fun for kids

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host free virtual spring break activities March 22 through 25 on the Palmdale Parks & Recreation Facebook page and the City’s YouTube Channel, CityofPalmdale.

The video series will begin premiering at 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, with daily posts throughout the week.

Featured crafts will include step by step rock painting, home made bird feeders, and instrument making from household items. Kids will discover how play socially distanced games such as Hula Hoop Rock Paper Scissors and Noodle Tag. Staff will also teach viewers how to make Rice Krispies Treats and ice cream.

“We miss seeing Palmdale’s kids and their families, so we hope they stop by ‘virtually’ and leave some comments for us on our Facebook page,” said Palmdale Program Coordinator Rachel Serrano. “We look forward to when we can welcome everyone back!”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

