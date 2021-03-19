State tax deadline for individuals postponed until May 17

The Franchise Tax Board (FTB) on Friday announced that, consistent with the Internal Revenue Service, it has postponed the state tax filing and payment deadline for individual taxpayers to May 17.

“We recognize what a challenging year this has been for Californians statewide,” said State Controller Betty T. Yee, who serves as chair of FTB. “I am pleased we are able to postpone tax filing and payment deadlines for all individual taxpayers in California to May 17. Hopefully, this small measure of relief will continue to allow people to focus on their health and safety and navigate the complexities caused by the pandemic.”

This postponement applies to individual filers whose 2020 tax returns and payments were originally due on April 15, 2021. Taxpayers do not need to claim any special treatment or call FTB to qualify for this postponement. FTB will waive any interest and late payment penalties that would otherwise apply if the returns are filed and the payments are made by May 17.

The postponement only applies to individual taxpayers, and it does not apply to estimated tax payments, which are still due on April 15.

During this public health emergency, FTB continues to process tax returns, issue refunds, and provide phone and live chat service to taxpayers needing assistance. If possible, taxpayers should continue to file tax returns as soon as possible to get fast refunds and to claim any applicable credits, including the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) and the Young Child Tax Credit. Those receiving CalEITC, and others who file with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and had $75,000 or less in income last year, may be eligible for a Golden Gate Stimulus payment of $600 or $1,200, upon filing their 2020 tax return.



Visit Franchise Tax Board FAQ’s website for updates as they become available.

[Information via news release from the Franchise Tax Board.]

