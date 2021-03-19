Opportunities available for local veterans interested in working in the aerospace industry

PALMDALE – Los Angeles County’s Veterans AJCC will be hosting a training cohort in the Palmdale area next week for veterans interested in becoming an aircraft fabrication and assembly technician with Northrop Grumman.

This training opportunity is open to veterans who are residents of Los Angeles County.

Interested veterans are encouraged to attend an upcoming informational session to learn more about program eligibility.

The Zoom sessions will be held:

Thursday, March 25, 2021 @ 3:00 PM

Thursday, April 1, 2021 @ 3:00 PM

Thursday, April 8, 2021 @ 3:00 PM

Thursday, April 15, 2021 @ 3:00 PM

Thursday, April 22, 2021 @ 3:00 PM

Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ 3:00 PM

To RSVP to attend one of the informational Zoom sessions, visit: https://bit.ly/3vzvu48

For more information, email veterans@jvs-socal.org.

