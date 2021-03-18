Lancaster reopens museums

LANCASTER – After more than a year of mandated closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) reopened on Thursday, March 18.

“This is the first of many reopenings we anticipate in the coming weeks. We are looking forward to welcoming the community back to some of our beloved activities,” said Lancaster Council Member Raj Mahli. “The pandemic has strengthened our resolve and our resilience. We are moving forward together and will be stronger than ever.”

MOAH has implemented safety protocols for the health and safety of museum visitors and staff, in alignment with the requirements of the State of California and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The museum will have a limited daily capacity All visitors, including members, will need to get entry tickets in advance by calling 661-723-6250 or online through eventbrite.com. Visitors will be required to have their temperature checked by MOAH staff and wear a mask covering their nose and mouth before entering the museum. While visiting the museum, all guests and staff members must maintain at least six feet of social distance from other guests not in their party. No food or drink will be allowed in the museum.

MOAH visitors will be welcomed back with five new exhibitions:

Golden Hour: California Photography from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art;

Ken Marchionno: 300 Miles to Wounded Knee – The Oomaka Tokatakiya, Future Generations Ride;

Eileen Cowin: What it takes to survive a crisis or the imaginary Richter scale of rage;

Amir Zaki: Empty Vessel Excerpts;

Golden Hour: Images from the Museum of Art and History’s Permanent Collection.

To learn more about the exhibitions, visit lancastermoah.org/moah-exhibitions.

In addition to MOAH’s reopening, MOAH:CEDAR will reopen Thursday, March 25, and the Elyze Clifford Interpretive Center at the Prime Desert Woodland reopens Wednesday, March 31.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

