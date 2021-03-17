Pedestrian struck, killed by freight train in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a freight train in Lancaster Monday afternoon.

He was 47-year-old Thong Tran, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Tran was struck around 3:47 p.m. Monday, March 15, on the railroad tracks near Avenue J and Sierra Highway, according to sheriff’s Deputy Michelle Sanchez.

Tran was pronounced dead at the scene. His manner of death was listed as “suicide” on the coroner’s website.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.