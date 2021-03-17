Lancaster motorcyclist killed in crash on 14 Freeway in Acton

ACTON – Authorities have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night on the 14 Freeway in Acton.

He was 43-year-old Brent Noble from Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported around 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway south of Santiago Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Noble was riding a 2003 Honda 1800 northbound on the 14 Freeway in the No. 1 lane when, for reasons still under investigation, he veered to the left, crashed into the guardrail, and was ejected from the motorcycle, the CHP report states.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is unknown at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer S. Taggart at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.