Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris to present “Key to the City” to Morris Thomas

LANCASTER – At the Council Meeting on Tuesday, March 23, Mayor R. Rex Parris will present a Key to the City to Morris L. Thomas, who is credited with garnering FEMA support for Lancaster during the latest COVID-19 surge.

As COVID-10 cases overwhelmed Antelope Valley Hospital last year, Parris sent urgent requests for help to Congressional Representatives Mike Garcia and Kevin McCarthy, and former Representative Buck McKeon.

Morris Thomas contacted his liaisons in the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to solicit assistance; and AVH soon received the support needed.

“Thanks to Morris Thomas, on December 28, 2020, the Antelope Valley Hospital received additional medical staff — including nurses, emergency medical technicians, and respiratory doctors from the California Emergency Medical Services Authority (CAEMSA),” according to a news release from the city of Lancaster.

“During our most trying and difficult times, Morris was there,” Parris said. “The City Council and I are deeply appreciative of all the work and support during this time. I am honored to present the Key to the City to Morris at our next Council meeting.”

The Key to the City is bestowed upon distinguished citizens and residents as well as honored guests to the City.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]