VA of Greater Los Angeles offering COVID vaccines to veterans of all ages

LANCASTER – The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans of all ages.

“VAGLAHS now has a steady supply of vaccines and the capacity to vaccinate at a greater rate. Because of these two factors, VAGLAHS is no longer offering vaccines based on priority groups, but is offering vaccines to all veterans eligible for Veterans Health Administration healthcare and enrolled with VAGLAHS,” agency officials said in a news release.

Veterans are encouraged to call the VAGLAHS COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line at 310-268-4900 to schedule an appointment. There is also a self-scheduling option for Veterans using MyHealtheVet, VHA’s personal online health record management system.

VAGLAHS will continue to employ a “fast track” process to ensure veterans in high-risk categories will have access to appointments with minimal wait times. Veterans having trouble getting an appointment should reach out to their primary care provider.

Veterans who are ineligible for a vaccine at this time. include veterans with an allergy to a component of the vaccine, veterans with an active COVID infection (infection diagnosed in the last 20 days), and veterans who have received antibody therapy for COVID in the last 90 days.

Primary and secondary caregivers of veterans who are formally enrolled and participating in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) are also eligible to receive a vaccination at VAGLAHS facilities. The Antelope Valley VA Clinic is located at 340 East Avenue I, Suite 108, in Lancaster and can be reached at 661-729-8655.

For more information, visit www.losangelesva.gov.

