LANCASTER – The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans of all ages.
“VAGLAHS now has a steady supply of vaccines and the capacity to vaccinate at a greater rate. Because of these two factors, VAGLAHS is no longer offering vaccines based on priority groups, but is offering vaccines to all veterans eligible for Veterans Health Administration healthcare and enrolled with VAGLAHS,” agency officials said in a news release.
Veterans are encouraged to call the VAGLAHS COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line at 310-268-4900 to schedule an appointment. There is also a self-scheduling option for Veterans using MyHealtheVet, VHA’s personal online health record management system.
VAGLAHS will continue to employ a “fast track” process to ensure veterans in high-risk categories will have access to appointments with minimal wait times. Veterans having trouble getting an appointment should reach out to their primary care provider.
Veterans who are ineligible for a vaccine at this time. include veterans with an allergy to a component of the vaccine, veterans with an active COVID infection (infection diagnosed in the last 20 days), and veterans who have received antibody therapy for COVID in the last 90 days.
Primary and secondary caregivers of veterans who are formally enrolled and participating in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) are also eligible to receive a vaccination at VAGLAHS facilities. The Antelope Valley VA Clinic is located at 340 East Avenue I, Suite 108, in Lancaster and can be reached at 661-729-8655.
For more information, visit www.losangelesva.gov.
[Information via news release from the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.]
1 comment for "VA of Greater Los Angeles offering COVID vaccines to veterans of all ages"
Homeless says
Meanwhile in Lancaster, Mayor R. Rex Parris continues his attack on the homeless. Moving away from earlier suggestions of shooting the homeless if they attempt robbery, the bombastic and often spastic mayor is now fuming over the decision to let homeless people join the next group of people eligible to receive the vaccination.
From his social media account: “Really! Homeless people before working people. Of course, you may want to remember most everyone over 40 has some heart disease, or you may want to be homeless for the day. This is beyond crazy.”
Many of the homeless are veterans, people with medical conditions, and lacking medical access. According to a recent article, “Without regular access to healthcare, homeless people are often much more susceptible to chronic medical conditions, which may predispose them to a more severe illness from COVID-19.”
Parris often touts his city as being a “Christian Community.” The question he should answer in response to the COVID-19 vaccine and the homeless is, “What would Jesus do?”