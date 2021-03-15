Palmdale’s Mental Health Awareness Virtual Town Hall March 22 to address grief during pandemic

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall via Zoom on Monday, March 22, at 10 a.m., to provide an opportunity for residents to gain valuable tools for coping with mental health concerns, and a chance to lean on the support provided by those with knowledge and experience in the field.

The topic will address seeking help with grief especially during the pandemic. The presenter will be Anshu Agarwal, Psy. D, a clinical psychologist for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. Dr. Agarwal’s areas of expertise include loss and grief, trauma focused therapy, parenting, couples and relationship building, depression, PTSD, and anxiety.

This interactive presentation will be available in English and Spanish and is open to residents of all ages. Participants who complete a survey at the end of the presentation will have an opportunity to win a gift card to a local business.

Interested persons should register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and noting “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

“Dealing with the loss of a loved one is difficult and stressful in normal conditions,” said Palmdale’s City Manager J.J. Murphy. “During the COVID-19 lockdown, we have had residents lose family members and friends due to the virus, and in many cases, were unable to be with the person who was ill because of the safety protocols. This town hall will focus on this very important and emotional subject. I encourage anyone who has suffered a loss to join us for an informative and hopefully a healing presentation.”

Anyone experiencing anxiety, depression or needing to talk to someone immediately, should call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

