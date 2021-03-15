Garcia announces annual Congressional Art Competition

Representative Mike Garcia (CA-25) announced that his office is now accepting submissions to the annual Congressional Art Competition.

High school students across California’s 25th District (which includes the Antelope Valley) are invited to participate in the annual competition. Participants will have a chance to compete to have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building where it will be seen by Members of Congress and visitors from around the world.

“I am excited to announce the commencement of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. This is my first time hosting this competition as a Member of Congress and I couldn’t be more thrilled to see what the creative students from California’s 25th District come up with,” Garcia said.

To enter the contest, students details can be found here. Any questions regarding the congressional art competition should be submitted to Chelsea Orzechowski at the Congressman’s office: 661-568-4855 or Chelsea.Orzechowski@mail.house.gov and include “Congressional Art Competition 2021” in the subject line.

[Information via news release from the office of Congressman Mike Garcia.]

