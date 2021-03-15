America’s Job Center of California is hiring

PALMDALE — The America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, is recruiting for multiple internal positions.

Available positions include career coaches for adult and youth programs, TSE coordinator and business services representative. Qualified candidates should have case management background, an associate’s degree or above, job development experience, and good presentation skills.

To apply, email your resume to dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org, and add the position of interest on the subject line. The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 18.

For more information, call 661-208-4954.

America’s Job Center of California is a one-stop shop for workforce services, providing a comprehensive range of no-cost employment and training services for employers and job seekers. Services include pre-employment assistance, job placement assistance, and candidate recruitment at no cost to employers.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

