Palmdale Regional Medical Center recognized for quality in bariatric surgery

Palmdale Regional Medical Center was recognized by Blue Shield of California with a Blue Distinction® Centers for Bariatric Surgery designation, as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities that show a commitment to delivering high quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.

“We are committed to providing high quality care to our patients. Blue Shield’s Blue Distinction Center designation is yet another recognition for our weight-loss program that supports this ongoing commitment,” said Richard Allen, Chief Executive Officer at Palmdale Regional. “To all of our staff who provide care for these surgical patients, we give our greatest thanks and admiration.”

The Blue Distinction Centers for Bariatric Surgery program provides a full range of bariatric surgery care, including surgical care, post-operative care, outpatient follow-up care and patient education.

Bariatric surgeries are among the most common elective surgeries in the U.S. — with more than 252,000 bariatric surgeries performed in 2018 based on a report from the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that nearly 42.7 percent of U.S. adults and 18.5 percent of youth are obese and are impacted by obesity-related health conditions.

The annual healthcare spend on obesity and obesity-related conditions is expected to rise by 2030, if the rate of obesity in the U.S. continues to climb. Bariatric surgery is the most effective treatment for severely obese patients because it allows for substantial, sustained weight loss, which leads to, improves, or resolves obesity-related co-morbidities like type 2 diabetes.

To receive a Blue Distinction Centers for Bariatric Surgery designation, a healthcare facility must demonstrate success in meeting patient safety measures as well as bariatric-specific quality measures, including complication and readmission rate for laparoscopic procedures in sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band. All designated facilities must also be nationally accredited at both the facility and bariatric program-specific levels.

“We applaud Palmdale Regional Medical Center’s weight-loss program and that it has shown such great results for our members,” said Dr. Seth Glickman, chief health officer at Blue Shield of California. “Coordinated efforts to manage weight, and underlying issues linked to obesity, is very important for us, and this facility has excelled at addressing these concerns.”

Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find specialty care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacement, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery, and transplants, while encouraging healthcare professionals to improve the care they deliver.

For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

