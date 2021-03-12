Man killed in single-vehicle AV crash ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash near Palmdale Thursday afternoon.

He was 28-year-old Anthony Lawrence Desantis from Arlington, Va., according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal single-vehicle collision happened around 3:28 p.m. Thursday, March 11, on Cheseboro Road north of Barrel Springs Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Desantis was driving a 2006 Mazda 3 northbound on the Cheseboro Road when he “made an unsafe turning movement, allowing the vehicle to veer to the left across the southbound lane and onto the west dirt shoulder,” the CHP report states.

The vehicle went airborne and overturned. Desantis, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP report.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Alonzo at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.