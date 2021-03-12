LANCASTER – Lancaster has been awarded funding from the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) Program to help increase its affordable housing options, city officials announced.
Lancaster will receive funding across the next five years totaling $4.1 million, and the funding has been allocated for construction of an income targeted development located at the southwest corner of Avenue I and Sierra Highway.
The development is intended to serve the growing demand for housing among community and frontline workers, including entry level military personnel, medical technicians, manufacturing workers, and others who are integral to the community.
After the initial phase, there will be opportunities to provide support to residents in other ways through the PLHA grant. Other areas that will be assessed for funding include homebuyer down-payment assistance for qualified residents and the rehabilitation of owner-occupied housing.
[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]
2 comments for "Lancaster awarded funding to increase affordable housing"
jorge the sexy latino says
AV in recent years has gotten more expensive. I remember in 2013 getting my mortgage approved for a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in the eastside of Lancaster for less then $200,ooo. My friend recently bought a house in almost the same eastside neighborhood of Lancaster that I live in and his house cost him and his wife around $350,000, and that’s for a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. Granted his house was built more recently, but I thought that Covid was supposed to bring the housing price down, not up.
Mimi82 says
And where affordable housing for low income.? I’m sorry all the job fields that’s named in this article can afford A.V housing costs. Due to extreme increases on rent in the A.V make housing more affordable for low income and families and singles now living on the streets due to hardship from the COVID-19 pademic. And those who do have income but cant afford rent because they dont make 3× the amount invest Into this well known and major issue.