Lancaster awarded funding to increase affordable housing

LANCASTER – Lancaster has been awarded funding from the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) Program to help increase its affordable housing options, city officials announced.

Lancaster will receive funding across the next five years totaling $4.1 million, and the funding has been allocated for construction of an income targeted development located at the southwest corner of Avenue I and Sierra Highway.

The development is intended to serve the growing demand for housing among community and frontline workers, including entry level military personnel, medical technicians, manufacturing workers, and others who are integral to the community.

After the initial phase, there will be opportunities to provide support to residents in other ways through the PLHA grant. Other areas that will be assessed for funding include homebuyer down-payment assistance for qualified residents and the rehabilitation of owner-occupied housing.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

