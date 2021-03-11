State eases restrictions on breweries, wineries; bar reopenings in sight

Continuing efforts to slowly loosen COVID-19 business restrictions, state health officials Thursday issued rules allowing breweries and wineries that do not serve meals to reopen outdoors, while also setting a path for the reopening of bars.

According to the updated rules, beginning this Saturday, March 13, breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve meals will be permitted to reopen outdoors in counties that are in the restrictive “purple” and “red” tiers of the four-tier Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Customers must have advance reservations and will be limited to 90 minutes, and all on-site alcoholic beverage consumption must end at 8 p.m.

In counties listed in the less-restrictive “orange” tier, the operations can reopen indoors at 25% capacity, while in the least-restrictive “yellow” tier, indoor capacity can increase to 50%.

The new rules do not apply to breweries, wineries and distilleries that serve food. Those establishments will continue to be governed by the same rules as restaurants.

The state’s guidance, however, is subject to approval by individual counties. Counties are permitted to impose tighter restrictions than the state.

Los Angeles County is still in the most-restrictive “purple” tier, but is expected to advance to the “red” tier by early next week.

The new state guidance also maintains the closure of bars in counties in the “purple” and “red” tiers. When a county moves into the “orange” tier, bars can reopen outdoors with safety modifications. Bars can reopen indoors at 25% capacity when a county reaches the least-restrictive “yellow” tier.

