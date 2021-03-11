Palmdale Playhouse presents “Ireland with Michael” this Sunday

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse will present a very special online presentation of “Ireland with Michael” this Sunday, March 14, at 2 p.m. in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Filmed at the National Opera House of Ireland, Ireland with Michael features the ethereal voice of Emmy® nominated top Irish tenor Michael Londra backed by the Irish Concert Orchestra, two nationally acclaimed choirs — Valda Choir and The Presentation Children’s Choir — and top-flight guest singers and musicians from the island of Ireland.

Londra shares his connection to the songs and stories of his home county, and his love of traditional music with the gorgeous 10-piece Cláirsí Neamhaí harpist group featuring local fiddlers and pipers playing jigs and reels that are perfect to celebrate Irish heritage. He invites the audience to his live show and to scenes in his home country with guest singers, Irish dancers, and storytellers throughout the show, filmed in local castles and pubs.

The show will stream on the ShowTix4U platform. Tickets are $25 to stream the event; $35 to stream the event and receive a souvenir DVD; and $50 to stream the event, receive a souvenir DVD, and access a private meet and greet with Michael via Zoom. Ireland With Michael will be viewable on-demand for 48 hours. Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/46476 .

“With March being Irish American Heritage month, this is the time of year we celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day and all things Irish,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “While there may not be a parade or event to go to this year, you can still celebrate from the comfort of your home with one of Ireland’s leading voices, Michael Londra, with a show that promises to fill you with pride in your heritage if you are Irish and if not, a chance to be Irish for one day!”

For information, call the Palmdale Playhouse at 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

